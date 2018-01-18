Mastodons struggle on offense in loss to Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped a road game at Western Illinois Thursday night (Jan. 18), 91-44.

De’Jour Young led the Mastodons with 10 points on the night. Anna Lappenküper added eight points and Hannah Albrecht finished with seven points and four rebounds. Jaelencia Williams and Peyton Fallis led the ‘Dons with a game-high six rebounds. Williams also finished with a pair of blocks.

The Mastodons battled the defending Summit League champions early on, holding the lead twice. Leading 6-4, Fort Wayne was unable to contain the Leathernecks as they went on a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. The ‘Dons had a tough second quarter as they were held to single-digits, as Western Illinois extended its lead back to double-digits with a 16-0 run. Albrecht capped off the first half for the Mastodons with a 3-pointer with seconds remaining.

For the game, the ‘Dons finished 17-of-56 (30.4%) from the field, 4-of-20 (20%) beyond the arc and 6-of-7 (85.7%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne returns to the court for a road game at North Dakota State, Saturday, January 20. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.