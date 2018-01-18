GOTW Preview: Homestead at North Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The lead in the SAC is up for grab Friday night when Homestead travels to North Side in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Both teams enter Friday’s game with a 4-0 mark in league play. The Legends and Spartans are trailed by 3-1 Carroll and 3-1 Wayne in the SAC standings.

These two met earlier in the season at the SAC Holiday Tournament with the Legends winning 66-58 in the semifinals.

