Freshman phenom, 83-year-old coach turning Blackford basketball around

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) – This might be the most interesting program in the entire country.

Blackford is led by a freshman you have to see to believe, a coach that’s 83 years old and it’s all on a team that won one game that last three years combined.

Luke Brown is averaging nearly 30 points per game and broke the Indiana state record for points in a game by a freshman with 48. Head coach Jerry Hoover played for Purdue back in the 1950’s and has a depth of basketball knowledge that’s unmatched. The Bruins also went from the Washington Generals to the Harlem Globetrotters. They are now 8-2 this year and they’re only getting better.