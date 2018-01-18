Fort Wayne International adds non-stop to Philadelphia flights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) announced Thursday that daily, non-stop service to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) will return on June 7, 2018 via American Airlines. The airline is expected to serve FWA twice daily on a regional 50-seater aircraft with a departure in the morning and afternoon.

The news coincides with an announcement by that a new record for passenger traffic was reached in 2017, ending the year with a total of 368,282 enplaned passengers (number of people boarding outbound flights). 2017 finished 0.66% up from 2016 enplaned passengers. Not only did FWA set a record for enplanements, 2017 also marked the eighth consecutive year of passenger growth.

“We are getting ready for 2018 to be another record-breaking year for passenger growth at FWA,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports.

The newest daily non-stop service to Philadelphia will make 13 total non-stop routes from FWA with non-stop service to eight large connecting hubs.

“We are very excited about this announcement and the air service growth for the community,” said Scott Hinderman. “It is exciting to have this level of connectivity return to Northeast Indiana. PHL is a great hub for both domestic and international connections. American Airlines has been a great partner of FWA and now will serve Northeast Indiana with four hubs (ORD, DFW, CLT, PHL). Today’s announcement of the FWA-PHL non-stop route speaks well to the attractive business climate in Northeast Indiana. PHL is an excellent route connecting our region to the world and the world to our region.”

Passengers may begin purchasing tickets on the returning FWA-PHL non-stop service on Monday, January 22, 2018 on http://www.aa.com.