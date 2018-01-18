Fifth annual PSM High School Baseball Series set at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The fifth annual Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series is set to return to Parkview Field this spring. For the first time, the schedule of games at Minor League Baseball’s top-rated venue will also include a matchup between two local collegiate programs.

Between April 24 and May 10, 22 different Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio high schools, plus Fort Wayne’s University of Saint Francis and Indiana Tech, will square off in a dozen games at the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps. (See schedule below.) The six days of doubleheaders will be played while the TinCaps are off or on the road.

“We’re thrilled that the Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series has become an annual event,” said Tommy Schoegler, Director of Parkview Sports Medicine. “It’s exciting to see how this year’s schedule also adds a new element with the game between Saint Francis and Indiana Tech. At the end of the day, it’s all about giving these young student-athletes an opportunity they’ll remember for the rest of their lives, and the fact that these games wind up being fundraisers for the schools really just puts it over the top.”

With Parkview Sports Medicine again underwriting the costs for the games, participating schools don’t have any ballpark rental costs. The games will serve as a fundraiser for the schools. For every $5 ticket sold, $4 goes back to the schools. (The remaining $1 goes toward Parkview Field’s Ballpark Maintenance and Improvement Fund.)

“As we say, Parkview Field is about more than TinCaps baseball,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. “We have so many phenomenal student-athletes across all sports in this region. It’s really terrific how Parkview Sports Medicine celebrates the accomplishments of student-athletes on and off the field, and this event puts a great spotlight on local baseball.”

Similar to a TinCaps game, there will be giveaways, entertainment, and concessions for fans. Players will even get their headshots up on Parkview Field’s video board as if they were pros.

Like in the past, all 12 games of the Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series are scheduled to be broadcast live on TV (Comcast Network 81) and radio (ESPN Radio 106.7 FM).

Parkview Sports Medicine is the exclusive medical provider for 25 local high schools and six universities.

2018 Parkview Sports Medicine High School Baseball Series

Tuesday, April 24

Indiana Tech vs. Saint Francis (3:30 p.m.)*

Heritage vs. South Adams (7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 25

Manchester vs. Whitko (4:30 p.m.)

North Side vs. South Side (7:00 p.m.)

Thursday, April 26

Leo vs. New Haven (4:30 p.m.)

Antwerp vs. Edgerton (7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 8

Eastside vs. Lakeland (4:30 p.m.)

West Noble vs. Central Noble (7:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 9

Concordia vs. Wayne (4:30 p.m.)

Snider vs. Northrop (7:00 p.m.)

Thursday, May 10

Southern Wells vs. Woodlan (4:30 p.m.)

Prairie Heights vs. Fairfield (7:00 p.m.)

*Collegiate game

TV Coverage

All games will air live on Comcast Network 81

Radio Coverage

All games will air live on ESPN Radio 106.7 FM and espn1067.com