Benefit to be held for total loss Warren fire

WARREN, Ind. (WANE) – Weeks after a fire destroyed a bike shop in downtown Warren, people in the small town want to thank those who did their best to put it out.

The artistic director of Warren’s historic Pulse Opera House, Cynthia Wartzok, is organizing a benefit concert. At least 20 performers and groups want to take part in it.

When the fire broke out on December 22, volunteers from about 10 fire departments in at least three counties responded. Officials are still trying to figure out what caused it.

The benefit will be on January 21st at the Opera House just a block away from the fire. The event will be free with no tickets required. An offering will be taken to support the firefighters.