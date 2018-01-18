1/18 Prep Basketball Recap

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – West Noble topped NECC foe Garrett 55-24 in girls hoops at Paul Bateman Gymnasium to headline area basketball action on Thursday night.

Tori Miller hit five three-pointers on her way to a career-high 19 points to lead the Chargers. Madison Schermerhorn chipped in with 9 points for West Noble.

Garrett was led by Kenzie Casselman with 8 points.

The Chargers improve to 17-5 overall this season and 8-2 in conference.

Garrett drops to 7-13 overall and 3-6 in the NECC.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: WEST NOBLE 55 GARRETT 24 (F)

GIRLS: EASTBROOK 30 BLUFFTON 36 (F)

GIRLS: JAY COUNTY 67 DELTA 36 (F)

GIRLS: NORTHFIELD 87 MADISON-GRANT 32 (F)