FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis dominated Spring Arbor down low to earn a 82-45 win in women’s college basketball Wednesday night at the Hutzell Center.

USF outscored SAU 44-14 in the paint and out-rebounded them 40-22.

USF’s balanced offensive attack was led by Kara Gerka with 13, Sidney Crowe with 11, and Homestead grad Lindley Kistler with 10.

USF improves to 13-8 overall and 5-4 in Crossroads League play.