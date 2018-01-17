Two drivers spared serious injuries after vehicles collide

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne woman was cited for failing to yield the right of way after her SUV collided with an Audi Wednesday morning in northern Allen County.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Loretta N. Sassmannhausen, 50, was driving east on Vandolah Road at around 9:10 a.m. when she entered the intersection with Tonkel Road and hit the Audi which was headed north.

The Audi, driven by David W. Bohren, 72, of Leo, left the east side of the road, went into a ditch, hit a tree and then rolled on its top.

The airbags deployed in both vehicles and both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Sassmannhausen was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries while Bohren refused medical treatment.