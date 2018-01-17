Two arrested after suspect seen taking keys from vehicle

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) Two LaGrange residents were arrested Tuesday after police served a search warrant and found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a residence.

The investigation began when a suspect was seen stealing the keys from inside a vehicle in the area of North Detroit Street. A short time later a search warrant was granted to search the suspect’s residence on West Michigan Street.

Steven David Janda of LaGrange was arrested for Theft (Class a Misdemeanor), Unlawful Entry of the Vehicle (Class B Misdemeanor), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor), Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor), Possession of a Legend Drug (Level 6 Felony), and Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony).

Michael Jay Neuenschwander also of LaGrange was arrested for Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony).

