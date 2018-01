Related Coverage Decatur gas station robber linked to five other holdups

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged a Terre Haute man in connection with a string of robberies that took place in Indiana back in October 2017.

Rex Hammond, 53, is accused of holding up JJ’s gas station in Decatur on October 25 as well as a gas station in Auburn earlier in the month. He has also been linked to robberies in Logansport and Peru as well as several other robberies in Michigan.

The eight count indictment against Hammond was announced on January 11, 2018.