Rep. Jim Banks honors Kate’s Kart

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) Republican Third District Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana honored a Fort Wayne organization on the House floor Wednesday.

Rep. Banks spoke about the work of Kate’s Kart, formed after 18-month old Kate Layman died who died 10 years ago. So far, 186,000 books have been handed out to sick children across Northeast Indiana thanks to Kate’s Kart.

Kate Layman’s father was Banks’ middle school history teacher, who he says got him interested in government.

Below is the remarks the congressman made on the House floor:

Mr. Speaker, I rise today to honor Kate’s Kart, a group founded in memory of Kate Layman. Monday marked 10 years since Kate’s life was cut short due to a heart condition at the age of 18 months. During Kate’s final moments here on earth, listening to stories brought a sense of comfort and joy. Today, Kate’s memory lives on through Kate’s Kart. This organization brings joy to thousands of hospitalized children throughout northeast Indiana by giving them free books. In the 10 years it has operated, Kate’s Kart has passed out over 186,000 books. Kate’s Kart is particularly near to my heart because Mr. Layman, Kate’s father, was my middle school history teacher and sparked my interest in government. I want to recognize the life-changing work of Kate’s Kart. Truly Kate’s legacy lives on through this organization and its impact on children throughout northeast Indiana.