Police: Robbers fake car trouble to hold up motorist

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) The Bluffton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Tuesday evening.

According to police, the incident took place just before 10:30 p.m. when a motorist stopped to help after a car that had driven in front of him stopped abruptly on Main Street near S. Sutton Circle Drive. The motorist said a female then approached his vehicle and told him she and the other occupants were having car trouble.

The motorist then got out of his vehicle, popped the hood and that’s when a physical confrontation took place after four males surrounded him. One of them then pulled a handgun and demanded money.

The robbers then drove off and were last seen westbound on Dustman Street.

The motorist made his way to a nearby convenience store to get help.

The car the robbers were in is described as a white or gray late 80’s or early 90’s Honda Civic. No description of the occupants was given.