Parkview Field again named top minor league ballpark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Parkview Field, home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, is featured on the cover of the January issue of Stadium Journey for being ranked the number one ballpark experience in minor league baseball for the fourth consecutive year.

“This is really amazing,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “This is an honor that Parkview Field celebrates with, and because of, all our supporters and partners throughout the region. Given the great lengths Stadium Journey goes to in covering the industry, this ranking means a lot to us.”

Stadium Journey’s staff of 100 writers voted on the rankings. The publication has reviewed more than 2,600 venues in 61 countries since it was founded in 2009.

The magazine’s review cites Parkview Field’s concessions, varied seating options, and in-game promotions as reasons the ballpark has retained its top spot despite more than a dozen newer minor league parks opening since Parkview Field did nine years ago.

Parkview Field is the only Midwest League venue in Stadium Journey’s top 10 for Minor League Baseball. Stadium Journey ranked Parkview Field No. 29 overall in its top 100 stadium experiences in all of North America for 2017. Other Indiana venues on the list are Lucas Oil Stadium (No. 5), Notre Dame Stadium (No. 22), Hinkle Fieldhouse (No. 27), Victory Field (No. 59), and Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Wrigley Field is ranked No. 1 overall.