FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Komets goaltender Sean Maguire has been recalled by the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Maguire appeared in two games while on assignment to Fort Wayne and posted a 0-2-0 record, 4.78 goals-against average and .842 save percentage.

The Komets will return to action this weekend with three games in three nights starting Friday at Cincinnati at 7:35pm. The Komets will host the Allen Americans in a home double-header with games Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 5pm.