Indiana Senate passes baby box bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Senate has passed a bill that would allow baby boxes at fire departments across the state. Tuesday, state senators voted 47-0 to pass the bill introduced by State Senator Travis Holdman, a Republican from Fort Wayne.
Indiana has two of the newborn boxes in the state, which Holdman’s bill aims to expand. He wants fire departments that are staffed 24/7 to have the option to install them.
“We want to save lives and respond to new mothers that are concerned about anonymity,” said Holdman.
The bill now goes to the House for consideration.
Monica Kelsey, Founder of the Safe Haven Baby boxes explained “I’m a medic and firefighter for the state of Indiana and I was abandoned as an infant. You can see where my passion comes from…no child should ever feel unwanted. No child should ever be left in an unsafe place.”