Hodgman nearing return from shoulder injury

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets forward Justin Hodgman tells WANE-TV he just got cleared for full contact in practice earlier today, setting up a timetable for his return to the Jungle.

Hodgman, who’s missed all but three games this season for the Komets due to a shoulder injury, says he’s targeting early February for a return to playing in games.

The talented forward cemented his place in Komets history by scoring the cup-clinching goal in the third overtime of game seven in the 2008 Turner Cup finals.

Hodgman went on to work his way all the way up to the NHL, scoring a goal in his NHL debut for the Arizona Coyotes in October of 2014.