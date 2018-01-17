Former Komets coach Bruce Boudreau back in Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bruce Boudreau has accomplished a great deal in the game of hockey and some of his success is a result of his time in the Summit City.

Boudreau’s son, Ben, is in his first year as an assistant coach with the Komets. Bruce himself was a player for the K’s for two seasons (1990-92). He also coached the K’s for the 1993-94 season but was fired midway through the 1994-95 campaign.

Boudreau has gone on to great success in the game – including heading coaching jobs with the Wild, Washington Capitals, and Anaheim Ducks.

We caught up with Bruce at Wednesday’s practice. Click on the VIDEO for that story.