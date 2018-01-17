Fire damages home in far-northwest Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Fire ripped through a small lake house in northwest Allen County Wednesday morning.

Multiple fire departments were called to 12831 North Shore Road on Lake Everett shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Fire crews arrived to find flames shooting out several windows. Heavy smoke was also billowing from several points.

Two people inside the home got out safely.

Crews had most of the flames out quickly, but smoke continued to pour from the home. Firefighters had trouble with small spaces and the size of the home to safely get inside. Firefighters worked on the roof and through windows.

Several departments were called to provide water and additional manpower. Firefighters also battled near-zero and below temperatures.

It’s not clear what started the fire.