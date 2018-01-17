Dons fall to WIU in overtime, now 2-3 in conference

MACOMB, Ill. – Fort Wayne men’s basketball fell in overtime at Western Illinois 75-74 on Wednesday (Jan. 17) evening at Western Hall. WIU’s Kobe Webster made a jumper in the lane with 1.1 left in overtime to give the Leathernecks the victory. It was the second consecutive season the Mastodons have played an overtime contest at WIU.

Fort Wayne used a 7-0 start to the contest and a 12-0 run later in the opening half to grab an early advantage. Jax Levitch made his first three 3-point attempts. Fort Wayne took a 10-point lead to the break, 36-26, after limiting WIU to only eight baskets in the first 20 minutes.

Western Illinois didn’t take their first lead of the second half until a 3-pointer by Webster with 1:25 left that capped a 10-0 push. It put WIU up 67-66. Bryson Scott followed with a pair of free throws to give the ‘Dons the lead. Brandon Gilbeck made one-of-two free throws for the Leathernecks to knot the game at 68. It stayed that way after John Konchar’s jumper was off the mark at the buzzer in regulation.

In overtime, Western grabbed their largest lead of the game at three points 72-69 but Fort Wayne was the team with a 74-72 lead in the final minute. A Gilbeck free throw made it a one-point game, setting up Webster’s game-winning shot after WIU elected to not call a timeout in the final moments. 1.1 seconds remained on the clock after Webster’s basket but it wasn’t enough time for a game-winner for the ‘Dons.

Scott scored 17 points with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kason Harrell totaled 13 points while Xzavier Taylor and Konchar each added 11 points. Konchar added seven rebounds, four steals and four assists to his line. Webster had 24 points for WIU.

Western Illinois improves to 10-7 (1-3 Summit League). The ‘Dons fall to 13-9 (2-3 Summit).

The ‘Dons are in action again on Saturday (Jan. 20) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum as Fort Wayne hosts North Dakota State in a 1 p.m. start.