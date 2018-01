FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian is imitating the Boilermakers, they’re rolling.

The Braves win their 12th straight game as they beat Wayne on Tuesday night at home, 82-62. Jalan Mull led the way for Blackhawk with 26 points. Caleb Furst added 19 points and Frank Davidson had 16 points.

For the Generals, Dillion Redding scored 14 points and Demarea Dial had 12.

Blackhawk Christian faces Lakewood Park Christian on Saturday. Wayne hosts Northrop on Friday.