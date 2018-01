Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) A main road that leads into Fort Wayne’s downtown is closed because of a water main break.

An 8-inch main broke in the area of the split of Lima Road and North Clinton Street. The road was closed at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday.

One lane of Clinton southbound opened around 10 a.m.

Fort Wayne officials ask that you avoid the area until the repairs are made. The road is expected to be closed until early evening.