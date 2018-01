FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Even a month later, the excitement of winning back-to-back National Titles hasn’t worn off.

St. Francis hosted a pep rally on Tuesday to honor the Cougars after winning the NAIA National Championship down in Daytona Beach, Florida in December. The Cougars earned the victory over Reinhardt University (Ga.), 24-23.

They will have to replace quarterback and NAIA Player of the Year in 2017 Nick Ferrer to graduation if they hope to win a third straight title.