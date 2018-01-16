Trash Pick-Up falling days behind, homeowners frustrated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s time to take out trash, but it’s not happening for many Summit City residents. Now, some people are raising a real stink.

The city’s new trash collection company, Red River Waste Solutions, is falling behind schedule.

“It’s disappointing it took five days to come and get our garbage,” said Fort Wayne Councilman Glynn Hines.

Red River was supposed to get his trash on Thursday, but they didn’t come to his street until today.

“It’s unacceptable because it’s supposed to be within 48 hours,” Hines continued.

Hines said watching the decaying garbage sit outside his house is a health issue he can’t accept and his neighbors agree.

Red River’s Fort Wayne Regional Manager Ivan Upshaw personally drove by to pick up trash today. He understands their irritation.

“I live in Fort Wayne,” he said. “The same taxes that they pay I may pay a little bit more or a little bit less depending on the location, but I get it. Again, I get it.”

He would like the public to bear with them for bit. Red River just took over the Fort Wayne trash contract two weeks ago. Their drivers are still learning their routes and with the holidays and severe weather, they’ve been put behind.

Hines doesn’t like the excuses.

“Well we’ve just changed contracts and I’ve lived here since 1997 and under the old contract I think I might have had misses twice in 20 years and we’ve been missed already here in the month of January so that’s quite frustrating,” Hines said.

Upshaw said that’s the reality they’re dealing with at the moment, though.

“I know that’s going to set some people off so it’s almost regardless of what I say,” he explained. “It’s not going to please or appease everyone but that is our goal and we’re striving for that. We’ll get there. We will get there.”

Red River’s management noted that out of the 25,000 homes they serve, they’ve only had trouble getting to about 100. So, less than 1 percent of their clientele. They hope everything will be running smoothly by the end of the month.