FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran hadn’t won an SAC Title in so long that they couldn’t remember the last time it happened.

Both the boys and girls clinched the conference championship and we’re proud to honor the Cadets as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

The girls begin their sectional competition at South Side on February 3rd. The boys will compete in sectionals on February 17th.