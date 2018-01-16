Teen killed when SUV hits tree, catches fire

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Michigan teenager was killed early Saturday after his vehicle left a LaGrange County roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

Police and medics were called just before 3 a.m. Saturday to S.R. 120 near C.R. 1000 West, north of Shipshewana near the Indiana-Michigan state line.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, 17-year-old Zachary Marc Yoder of White Pigeon, Michigan, was headed eastbound on S.R. 120 when his Mercury Mountaineer veered off the south side of the road.

Investigators said the SUV then slammed into a tree and caught fire.

Yoder was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was released.