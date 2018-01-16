Rosa Parks reenactor visits MLK Montessori students aboard bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Freedom Bus Tour stopped at MLK Montessori School on South Anthony Boulevard Tuesday morning to teach students about Rosa Parks.

CitiLink also brought one of their buses with the commemorative “Rosa Parks” permanent seat to the school. Mayor Tom Henry helped students aboard the bus, where they were joined by storyteller and Rosa Parks reenactor Condra Ridley.

Each student placed a dime in an old-fashioned farebox as they boarded the bus before Ridley presented a monologue about Rosa Parks.

Volunteers also read to the students.

The visit was in honor of MLK Day, held Monday, and also the MLK Montessori School’s 50th Anniversary.

Photos: Freedom Bus Tour at MLK Montessori