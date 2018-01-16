Likely meteor spotted in northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A likely meteor was spotted from northeast Indiana Tuesday night.
Multiple media outlets reported sightings in southeast Michigan near Detroit. Viewers to local television stations reported seeing a bright light and loud bloom. There have also been reports of sightings in northwest Pittsburgh.
Several people in northeast Indiana reported seeing the bright light in the sky. Eric, a NewsChannel 15 viewer, submitted video from a camera in Woodburn of a giant streak of light in the eastern sky.
A NASA account tweeted data from the GOES16 satellite that may have also caught the meteor entering earth’s atmosphere.
Accounts of the possible meteor started around 8:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Detroit confirmed the streak of light was not lightning and the boom was not thunder.