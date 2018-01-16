Indian tribe with 3 Michigan casinos opening 1st in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — An American Indian tribe is ready to open a northern Indiana casino to join three it already operates in southwestern Michigan.

The Four Winds South Bend casino owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians will be Indiana’s first tribal casino. An opening ceremony is being held at noon Tuesday, with the casino scheduled to open to the public at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The tribe says the casino will have about 1,800 electronic gambling machines, four restaurants, three bars and employ about 1,200 people. It is on South Bend’s southwest side, near the U.S. 31/20 bypass.

The new tribal casino won’t pay state taxes, giving it a business advantage over Indiana’s 13 existing casinos.

The Pokagon Band says it has some 5,000 members in the South Bend area.

