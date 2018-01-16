GOP lawmaker advances effort to oust O’Neill from high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A legislative effort to remove Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O’Neill from the bench over his decision to run for governor has reached the next stage.

Rep. Niraj Antani, a Miamisburg Republican, filed paperwork to initiate the process in November. The waiting period elapsed Tuesday and his resolution was formally introduced.

Antani said O’Neill, a Democrat, has committed a “clear violation” of the judicial code of conduct by politicking while serving on the court. His measure demands that O’Neill appear before the Legislature to explain why he shouldn’t be removed.

O’Neill said Tuesday that he’s still on track to resign Jan. 26. He suggested lawmakers have targeted him because he favors marijuana legalization.

He tells The Associated Press he looks forward to delivering lawmakers “a Douglas MacArthur-level farewell address.”

