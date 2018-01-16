Four Winds opens South Bend casino

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The opening of an American Indian’s new casino in northern Indiana is being celebrated with local officials.

Leaders of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians joined with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and others for a ceremony for Tuesday’s opening day of the Four Winds South Bend casino. The doors opened to the public Tuesday afternoon.

It is the first tribal casino in Indiana and joins three that the Pokagon Band owns in nearby southwestern Michigan.

The tribe says the casino has 1,800 electronic gambling machines, four restaurants, three bars and employs about 1,200 people. It is on South Bend’s southwest side, near the U.S. 31/20 bypass.

The new tribal casino won’t pay state taxes, giving it a business advantage over Indiana’s 13 existing casinos.

