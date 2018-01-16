Forward Trevor Cheek assigned to Komets

Fort Wayne, IN– The Komets announced today that forward Trevor Cheek has been assigned to Fort Wayne by the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.

Cheek, 25, will be returning for his third stint with the Komets. The Vancouver, Washington native first appeared in Fort Wayne during 2015-16 when he was reassigned to the Komets from the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage and skated 28 games scoring 17 goals and 25 points.

Last season Cheek started the campaign with Tucson before joining the Komets in November. Cheek, named ECHL Player of the Week on two occasions, scored 19 goals and 34 points in 35 games with the Komets while also sharing the season with the Roadrunners dishing four assists in 24 AHL games.

Cheek is under contract with Tucson where he has amassed two goals and seven points in 16 games so far this year. The fifth-year pro has AHL career totals of 15 goals, 28 assists and 43 points in 186 games while logging ECHL career totals of 36 goals, 23 assists, 59 points and 118 penalty minutes in 63 games with Fort Wayne.

The Komets travel to Cincinnati for a 7:35pm faceoff Friday before returning to Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum to face the Allen Americans in a double-header weekend starting at 7:30pm Saturday. Sunday the Komets and Americans finish the weekend with a 5pm start.