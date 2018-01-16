Fort Wayne named Indiana’s best place to live

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne has been named the best place to live in Indiana.

Business Insider this week released its rankings of the best places to live in each state. In Indiana, the business website said Fort Wayne was the best place to live in the Hoosier State.

“This Midwestern city has the lowest cost of living in America, ahead of cities like Topeka, Kansas, and Toledo, Ohio, according to Niche,” Business Insider wrote about the Summit City. “Fort Wayne residents love the city’s easy access to both big-city amenities like a thriving nightlife and family-friendly offerings like the local children’s zoo.

Business Insider used reviews on Niche, a site that researches neighborhoods in the US, to determine the city in each state that residents love the most. The site then compared those reviews to Niche’s ranking of the best cities to live in America in 2017 and the site’s lists of the best cities to live in each state.

Fort Wayne was ranked the 97th best city to live in America in a previous list by Niche.

City of Fort Wayne officials seemed to agree with Business Insider’s ranking.

“This latest recognition for Fort Wayne is another example of groups and organizations noticing the momentum and investments we’re experiencing in our community,” said John Perlich, city of Fort Wayne spokesman. “It’s encouraging to be highlighted for positive and unique activities that are occurring in Fort Wayne.

“We’re a great place to live, work and play.”