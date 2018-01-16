Fort Wayne mayor to proclaim Addison Agen Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Days have been pretty good for Addison Agen as of late, but now she’ll have her very own.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry on Wednesday is expected to proclaim Wednesday, Jan. 17 as Addison Agen Day in the city of Fort Wayne. Henry will make the proclamation with Addison at Citizens Square Wednesday morning, his office said.

Addison rose to national fame on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice,” finishing as runner-up. The Concordia Lutheran High School student is currently working on her own album.

Addison is set to perform two sold-out shows at the historic Embassy Theatre this weekend. She’s also been added to the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular lineup, set to be held Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Memorial Coliseum.