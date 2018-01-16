Dramatic fire rescue caught on camera

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A dramatic rescue of a child from a burning apartment complex in Georgia was captured on a firefighter’s helmet cam, and it looks more like a scene straight out of a TV show or movie.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue released video of the rescue from a Jan. 3 fire at an apartment near Atlanta. More than 45 firefighters battled blaze, which injured about a dozen people.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Capt. Eric Jackson told reporters that four adults and eight children were injured. Jackson said their injuries were minor and mostly related to smoke inhalation.

Jackson told WSB-TV that firefighters kicked in doors and ushered out residents when they arrived on the scene.

He said the fire grew since firefighters arrived. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

The building, which includes about 20 units, is just northeast of Atlanta.

