ALDI to open first Auburn location on Thursday

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday morning to celebrate the opening of the first ALDI store in Auburn.

The opening of the store located at 207 Touring Drive is part of an aggressive growth strategy by the discount grocery chain which operates more than 1,600 stores in 35 states with of a goal of having 2,500 stores nationwide by 2022.

Following the 8:25 a.m. ribbon-cutting, the first 100 customers will receive a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts. Customers can also tour the store, sample ALDI exclusive brand products and enter an on-site sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

“We’re thrilled to join the Auburn community and offer customers the benefits of the ALDI shopping experience. Our high-quality products and everyday low prices make for a combination our competitors just can’t match,” said David Zalunardo, Valparaiso division vice president for ALDI. “Our stores are simple to navigate, so it’s easy for shoppers to get in, get what they need and continue on with their day knowing they left with a shopping cart full of groceries that fit their lifestyle and save them money.”

Based on customer input, the Auburn store will feature a new look with a focus on fresh items, including larger produce, dairy and bakery sections and more room for customers’ favorite products. ALDI stores will also feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials – such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.