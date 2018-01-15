‘Talk to a Lawyer Today’ offers free legal assistance

INDIANA (WANE) – People have a chance to get free legal assistance in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

The Indiana State Bar Association (ISBA) is sponsoring the pro bono program to provide legal help to the under-served. It’s called “Talk to a Lawyer Today,” and it serves as an annual tribute for MLK Day.

Each year, attorneys from across the state join together in the effort to offer free legal consultations to people who might not otherwise be able to afford the counsel of an attorney. The consultations typically last 10-15 minutes.

The program started in 2002 and has grown significantly. More than 200 attorneys are expected to participate this year.

A total of 23 walk-in sites and 7 hotlines are available. The Allen County Public Library at 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, will host the program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Huntington and Steuben counties will also offer services. You can find a full list of locations here.