NFL Network: Colts expected to hire Josh McDaniels

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) NFL.com and the NFL Network are reporting that the Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire Josh McDaniels, currently the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, as the team’s next head coach.

McDaniels would replace Chuck Pagano who was fired at the end of the regular season following a 4-12 record.

An official announcement of the hiring can’t take place until the season ends for the Patriots, something that might not happen until after the Super Bowl on February 4.

McDaniels only previous experience as an NFL head coach came in 2009 and 2010 when he was with the Denver Broncos. The club fired him before the 2010 season ended with the club sitting at a 3-13 record.