INDOT and City work to keep roads clear

Road conditions have varied greatly through the day, as bursts of snow have moved through the area and road crews try to keep up.

With the dangerous road conditions this morning, it led to headaches for many drivers, and some people on social media were wondering where the plows were. City Utilities said that they had 50 drivers out since midnight on their plow routes. The difficult part was that the since the snow kept falling, it was hard to keep up with, which required the plow drivers to remain on their main roads. When it comes to state roads and interstate, INDOT is in charge of clearing those. They want to remind people that when you see plows on the road, make sure to give them plenty of space, for your safety and theirs. Back to the city roads, City Utilities says, treatment has moved to the secondary roads and even getting into some of the neighborhoods this evening.

For complete details on the city’s plan when it comes to snow removal, you can click here.