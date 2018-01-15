Indiana teen killed after sledding into path of car

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana teen has been killed after the sled she was riding was struck by a car.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Davis Collier was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night in Newburgh, east of Evansville.

Police say Collier slid into the roadway.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. The accident remains under investigation by Newburgh police.

Collier was a student at Castle High School in Newburgh.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.