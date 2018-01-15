Fort Wayne man competes on ‘Jeopardy!’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne was represented on Monday night’s episode of ‘Jeopardy!’. Steve Garbacz, assistant managing editor for the (Kendallville) News Sun and the (Auburn) Star, part of KPC News, took a test to be on the show this past summer.

He was called to an in-person interview in Chicago, where he competed against several other people. Months later, organizers of the show called Garbacz to invite him to Los Angeles to tape an episode.

That episode aired here on WANE-TV Monday night. Garbacz finished in third place after wagering everything in ‘Final Jeopardy!’.

It’s something he said he’d waited his whole life to accomplish.

“I’ve just watched it my whole life and you know I played pretty well from the couch,” Garbacz said. “It’s a little bit different actually their competing with other people, but you know it was a goal of mine sometime in my life I wanted to be qualified for the show.”