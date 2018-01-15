Fort Wayne guardsman laid to rest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Mark Boner, the Indiana National Guardsman from Fort Wayne who died while deployed in Texas, has been laid to rest.

Sgt. 1st Class Boner was buried in Greenlawn Memorial Park on Monday following a service at D.O McComb and Sons on Fairfield Avenue.

Boner, who was born and raised in Fort Wayne, died at Fort Hood early Jan. 6. The Indiana National Guard did not release details of his death but Boner’s siblings said they were told that doctors believe their brother died of a heart attack.

Boner had been deployed with the 38th Sustainment Brigade and served as an automated logistical specialist. The group had left Indiana a week earlier for training in Texas. The 38th Sustainment Brigade is preparing for deployment to Kuwait.

Boner deployed to Iraq in 2009 and had received a Combat Action Badge, Iraq Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and two Army Commendation Medals.

In the wake of Boner’s death, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb directed flags in Allen County to be flown at half-staff through Monday.