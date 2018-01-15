FBI reportedly expands search for Delphi killer to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reportedly expanded its search of a murder suspect wanted for killing two Indiana teenagers to include southeast Tennessee.

The Bledsoe County Sheriff Department in Tennessee reported the expanded search on its Facebook page Sunday night. That post has since been taken down.

Liberty German and Abigail Williams vanished Feb. 13, 2017 while hiking along a trail near Delphi, their hometown. Their bodies were found the next day in nearby woods. Authorities have not disclosed how the girls were killed.

A reward of more than $230,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or arrests and convictions in the teens’ killings.

Authorities distributed two grainy images of a man walking along an old railroad bridge the girls had visited while hiking. They also released audio of a male saying “down the hill.”

https://lintvwane.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/delphi_male_voice_loop.wav

That evidence came from German’s cellphone. Police have hailed her as a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence.

The FBI has not provided additional details as to why the search is now in southeastern Tennessee.