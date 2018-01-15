Democrats, GOP mull possible election wave in age of Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are increasingly optimistic about their chances of an electoral wave that could flip control of the House after the November midterms and deliver a new blow to President Donald Trump.

Democrats need to pick up at least 24 GOP-held seats to regain a majority.

The president’s approval ratings remain mired below 40 percent in most polls, and the GOP-run Congress has even worse numbers. Thirty-one Republicans have decided not to run again. That’s a higher-than-usual number and raises comparisons to election years when voters flipped control of the chamber.

Republicans believe voters will reward them for sweeping tax cuts. They also point to favorable district lines that Republican state legislatures drew after the 2010 census.

Control could be decided in a few dozen suburban districts.