FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and former South Side standout DaMarcus Beasley is heading to the Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame.

Beasley will be inducted in Indianapolis on March 3.

Currently a free agent, the 35-year old Beasley was an MLS All-Star last season for the Houston Dynamo.

Beasley is the first player in US history to play in four World Cups. He also ranked seventh all-time in USMNT history with 126 caps.