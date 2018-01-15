Annual MLK Unity Day goes deeper with roundtable discussions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Education lies at the heart of the local Martin Luther King Jr. Club’s mission, and that was celebrated at the club’s 33rd annual Unity Day Celebration the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday.

The theme of the event at the Grand Wayne Center was “creating community connections.”

Activities include a roundtable discussion, awarding three $1,000 academic scholarships, health screenings, vendors, entertainers and performances by Fort Wayne’s Voices of Unity Choir.

MLK Club President Bennie Edwards said the new roundtable segment can spark change.

“It starts with an idea and if you can gain some information reasonably that will spark your interest,” Edwards said. “It may make you want to achieve or seek more information. So this is sort of a starting point.”

Some of the topics were community policing, infant mortality, cyber liability and business planning.

More than 300 people attended the celebration.