Angler dies after falling through ice on Indiana pond

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An angler has died after falling through the ice on a private pond in central Indiana.

WRTV-TV reports that the person who owns the property in Martinsville called police Sunday afternoon after seeing tracks leading to a hole in the ice and fishing gear that was unattended.

Morgan County Sheriff Robert J. Downey? says rescue crews pulled the unconscious man from the water. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Martinsville is southwest of Indianapolis.

