FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northrop girls basketball team improved to 16-2 on the season with a 68-45 win at Canterbury on Monday night to headline area prep hoops.

Bre Douglas paced the Bruins with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Arielle Thatcher added 18 points while Morgan Hughes chipped in with 11.

Canterbury was led by Grace Sullivan with 15 points, Alaina Rongos with 13, and Sydney Hearn with 8 points and 10 rebounds.