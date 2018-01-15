1/15 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Carmel (13) 19-1 139 1
2. Pike (1) 18-1 127 2
3. Castle 18-0 93 5
4. Homestead 16-2 84 4
5. North Central 14-4 66 3
6. North Harrison 17-1 65 6
7. Lawrence North 16-4 50 7
8. Penn 19-1 43 8
9. Jeffersonville 13-4 26 9
10. Zionsville 13-4 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern, Center Grove, Northridge, Fort Wayne South, Bedford North Lawrence, Lafayette Jeff, Brownsburg, Chesterton, East Chicago, South Bend St. Joseph’s.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Northwestern (12) 21-1 1 20 1
2. Greensburg 15-3 1-3 2
3. Fairfield 15-2 66 3
4. Salem 17-2 60 6
5. Owen Valley 16-3 54 5
6. Angola 18-3 50 8
7. Tippecanoe Valley 15-3 44 4
8. Vincennes Lincoln 16-3 39 7
9. Danville 16-4 33 9
10. Hamilton Hts. 12-6 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Beech Grove, Fort Wayne Concordia, Norwell, Marion, Benton Central, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, West Noble, Evansville Memorial, Greencastle, Mishawaka Marian.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Oak Hill (2) 16-2 82 1
2. S. Ripley (3) 15-2 77 2
3T. Monroe Central (3) 17-0 72 3
3T. Eastern (Pekin) (1) 14-3 72 4
5. Winchester 17-2 42 6
6. N. Judson 14-2 38 7
7. Triton Central 16-2 37 5
8. Paoli 16-4 28 9
9T. Central Noble 14-4 14 8
9T. N. Knox 16-3 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Frankton, Covenant Christian, Crawford County, Linton-Stockton.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. MC Marquette (3) 15-2 74 1
2. Tindley (4) 15-2 73 2
3. Vincennes Rivet (1) 17-2 68 3
4. Jac-Cen-Del 14-3 54 4
5. S. Central (Elizabeth) 11-5 37 7
6. Loogootee 15-2 36 6
7. Northfield 13-5 30 8
8. Trinity Lutheran 16-4 17 5
9. Tri 14-4 16 9
10. W. Washington 14-7 10 10
Others receiving votes: North White, Morgan Township, Northeast Dubois, Bethesda Christian, Oregon-Davis, Randolph Southern, Morristown.