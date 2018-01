FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It hasn’t been easy for Reggie Hearns but he’s one step closer to playing in the NBA.

Snider graduate Reggie Hearn has reportedly agreed to a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 14.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season with the Reno Big Horns.

It’s uncertain when Hearn may join the Pistons in the NBA. He’s now under contract that would allow the club the flexibility to move him between Detroit and their NBA G-League affiliate in Reno.